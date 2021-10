I have two titles for Aunt and Godmother and I are both very good. Christmas, Easter, Birthday Gift, Best Aunt The Friendly Family says for a Family Party with uncle and aunt are present Looking for a gift for an honored aunt as a Godmother? Is your best aunt? Looking for a great gift for a baptism aunt? Then this is the perfect dress for her. This is a great line to be promoted to Aunt and towards Godmother Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem