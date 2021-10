The perfect Present for any girl who plays soccer. A great Present idea if your girlfriend is a soccer player. Wear it to the next soccer game of your favorite team in the stadium. Great outfit for female soccer coaches. Great Present idea for soccer players and coaches. With a vintage, retro themed design that's taken inspiration from 60's and 70's fashion, this tee will remain stylish for many years to come. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem