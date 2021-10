Funny reading book worm teacher nerd gear for men, women, kids, boys, girls and anyone who can turn page after page and love every second and every word that enters their brains. Perfect for reading enthusiasts. Perfect gear accessory for bookworms, reading addicts, bookaholics and anyone who is happy and proud to be a reader of all types of books including novels, fantasies, and picture books. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem