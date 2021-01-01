From texas lone star state culture texan southern tx

Womens I Love Texas Heart Lone Star State Texan Pride Cowboy South V-Neck T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Are you a fan of the Great State of Texas? If you love the Republic of Texas, live in Dallas, Fort Worth, DFW, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Lubbock, Abilene, Amarillo, or Waco? This is a great gift for anyone from Midland, Odessa, or Galveston. Are you into rodeo culture, from Kingsville, Corpus Christi, McAllen, Edinburg, Brownsville, Harlingen, Laredo, San Angelo, Tyler, or Beaumont? Viva Tejas! Remember the Alamo, Lonestar, Country Music, Oil and Gas, Bluebonnets, and Southern Hospitality. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com