Are you a dog lover or know someone who has pets instead of kids? This is the perfect design for the person who treats their dog like their children. Mom Life is Ruff. Great gift for birthdays, Christmas or any other occasion Get this cool witty funny sarcastic cute hip slogan quote pun joke trendy vintage retro design for girls, for women, for mom, puppie lover, animal rescue, dog hairdresser, daughter, grandma and dog owner! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem