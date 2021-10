If you loved your brown chocolate lab who is now passed on, then this stylish and trendy design is perfect for you. This sweet novelty graphic design will show the world how much your Labrador means to you and to remeber them by The perfect gift for that special dog lover in your life during Christmas or as a birthday present. Perfect design for everyone who loves labs, whether it's men, women, boys, girls, moms, dads, or grandkids. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem