Womens I rewrote hello world in Go - Funny Programming Design V-Neck T-Shirt

Computer programmers like to reinvent the wheel, especially when there is a new hot programming language or tool out there. This design shows the text 'I rewrote "hello world" in Go' and the source code of the "hello world" program written in Go. This design is for Go programmers and developers with a sense of self-deprecating humor and geeks and nerds who want to make fun of the fact that Go coders like to rewrite existing code in their beloved language. Great for work, events and IT conferences. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem