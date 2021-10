Great gift idea for anyone who is 40 years old in 2021. This saying is the perfect retro gift idea for a 40th birthday in a lockdown. Ideal vintage gift for sister, best friend or daughter. Was you born in 1981 and celebrate your 40th birthday in 2021? Then this cool motif is just the thing for you. Cool old school vintage style of the 90s and early 2000s. Make your loved one happy with this gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem