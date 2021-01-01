Womens I Wear Red For My Cousin HIV/AIDS Cancer Awareness Elephant V-Neck T-Shirt

This I Wear Red For My Cousin HIV/AIDS Cancer Awareness Elephant tee to show support and love for Cousin who is warrior, fighter, survivor fighting the Cancer battle & loves elephant animal wear in December 16th HIV/AIDS cancer month. Wear Red in December during HIV/AIDS Cancer Awareness month or throughout the year. Great tee for relative, friend who is elephant lover that was diagnosed & is going out for chemo treatment, survivor to wear on community walks to bring hope to find a cure Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem