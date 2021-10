Cute Christian theme. Breast Cancer Warrior Awareness mothers, grandmothers, aunts, cousins, sisters and friends Tee. Support, Believe, Superhero Pink Ribbon Fight Against Women's cancer. Heartbeat graphic with Christian cross, heart and pink ribbon. I Wear Pink For My Sister-in-law with pink ribbon meaning. Wear it proudly to support those with breast cancer. October is pink. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem