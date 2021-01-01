Timberland Women's Icon 6'' Waterproof Casual Boots, Size 6.5, Wheat

Step into the iconic Timberland® Women's Icon 6'' waterproof boots this season. Featuring seam-sealed waterproof construction, the Women's Icon offers a premium nubuck leather upper and a timeless design to keep you comfortable all season long. Timberland®'s anti-fatigue technology absorbs shock and returns energy for all-day comfort, while the rubber outsole delivers traction. Pair with jeans or leggings for timeless style. TECHNOLOGY: Direct-attach, seam-sealed waterproof construction keeps you dry and comfortable in any condition Timberland® anti-fatigue technology keeps you moving on your feet all-day while absorbing shock and returning energy to your feet FEATURES: Premium waterproof leather upper delivers abrasion resistance, comfort and durability Padded collar delivers comfortable fit around the ankles while blocking out debris Rustproof hardware delivers long-lasting wear 100 percent PET laces (made from recycled plastic bottles) for an eco-conscious, secure fit Padded collar for added comfort and ankle support Rubber lug outsole delivers strong traction on wet or dry surfaces Shaft height: 6'' Style: 10361 Timberland