The Hurley Icon Bronte Jogger has a standard fit and an easy to wear structure, ideal for high performance and activity. Details Standard fit. Linen jogger fit pant with stretch elastic waistband and self draw-cord. Front belt loops, on seam pockets and side panel detail. Hurley icon twill label. 55% Linen, 45% Rayon. Hand Wash Imported Women's Icon Bronte Jogger in Grey, Size Large