I'm A Craftaholic On The Roadv To Recovery Craft Store Scrapbook For everyone who loves making scrapbook of photographs, clippings and journals. For those who likes decorated photo album that preserves the stories behind the photos. Scrapbook Design made for any Hobbyist, Crafty, Photographer who really enjoys scrappbook making, craft making or journaling. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem