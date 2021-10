"I'M A GOOD WITCH AND A BAD BITCH" white text design. For any good witch that is also a bad bitch! Get for those that take control and manifest what they want in life for good, love, peace, and positivity. Makes a great gift for anyone that practices witchcraft, magic, or identifies as a good witch; but also has a baddie attitude and doesn't take any shit! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem