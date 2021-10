Perfect gift for the world's best Gigi. Makes a great gift idea for favourite Gigi on a birthday, Mothers Day, Christmas. This Shirt is for new Gigi who wants to announce baby pregnancy. Promoted to Gigi t-shirt. Happiness is being a Gigi shirt. My Favorite People Call Me Gigi t-shirt. Mama/Grandma to be gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem