Show off your dental skills with this I'm Not Crazy Because I'm A Dental Assistant I'm Crazy Because I Like It design. Ideal to your sister who is a future dentist because she likes to have a dentistry cap and dentistry decor at home. Bring this style during orthodontist thanksgiving day in the hospital. This is a wonderful present to every dental hygienist who guides everyone on the proper usage of dentistry kit and teeth whitening. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem