Are you a loud and proud Canadian? Do people sometimes accuse you of being a yelling Canadian? This design with the flag of Canada is for you. Show your national pride and let everyone know you can't help it, it's just the way you talk Get the I'm Not Yelling I'm Canadian graphic and show your Canadian pride. Then get a few gifts for Canadian friends and family. Please click the brand name Yelling National Flags Graphics for other options. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem