Strafe Women's Incubator 2.0 Jacket - Small - Light Forest

Features of the Strafe Women's Incubator 2.0 Jacket Lightweight double rip-stop face and interior Integrated hood with elastic binding Chamois fleece lined front hood and chin guard Full length interior windguard Pack-friendly seamless shoulders Underarm gussets for improved mobility Zippered hand pockets Zippered interior mesh pocket Polartec power dry lightweight thumbhole cuffs Hem drawcord adjustment inside hand pockets Leather zip pull YKK Vislon zippers Insulation: Primaloft gold 133 gram body and 80 gram sleeve and hood, 100% Polyester Fabric Details 20D/20D 100% Nylon