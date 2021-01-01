The Marmot Women's Infinium Windstopper Glove is a lightweight glove for windy winter days. Slip into a pair of these and your hands and fingers will thank you. The Gore INFINIUM with Windstopper Technology is a Softshell with fleece interior that blocks the wind. Touch-screen compatible so you can text your buds about where you're headed next and a little bit of falcon grip on the palm so you won't drop phone or keys in the Snow. Features of the Marmot Women's Infinium Windstopper Glove Gore infinium with Windstopper Technology fleece Touch screen compatible Reinforced PU palm Falcon grip Fabric Details 94% Nylon, 6% Elastane