NINE WEST Women's Ingrid Button Down Shirt, Coral Gables-Moonlight Plaid, XLarge

The coral gables - Moonlight Plaid is a pinkish orange ground with a two color plaid, made in a nice viscose fabric Button down shirt with wide neckline, long body and roll long sleeves bring a feminine style to the classic body. This versatile top can be worn for work, school or get together with friends. Works well with any bottom from jeans, slacks, leggings or skirts as well as with a jacket or fashionable vest. Its a great must have versatile piece for any wardrobe. Nine West jeans is designed for the eternally evolving modern woman and merges her vivacious sensibility with Trending jeans wear essentials.