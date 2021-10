Create a bit of drama on the dance floor as you twist and turn in this stunning crepe gown. Princess seams shape the deep V-neck bodice and the skirt flares to a floor-sweeping finish. 62" length (size Medium) Hidden back-zip closure Deep V-neck Sleeveless Full-length trumpet skirt with thigh-high side slits Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 97% polyester, 3% spandex Dry clean Made in the USA