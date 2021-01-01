A pair of beautifully boho sterling silver stud earrings with central irregular pear facet red jasper gemstones and a post and butterfly backing. Curate your ears with these contemporary asymmetrical stud earrings. Includes a post and butterfly back for pierced ears. A quick buff with a jewellery cleaning cloth will remove metal tarnishes and keep gemstones looking glossy. Avoid exposure to cosmetics, perfumes or chemicals. Store your jewellery in its original display box or in a jewellery box and keep it in a safe place. Women's Red Irregular Jasper Stud Earrings Gemondo