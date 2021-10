CALVIN KLEIN is a minimalist canvas for creative exploration. Founded in New York in 1968, the brand elevates everyday essentials to globally iconic status. Calvin Klein’s footwear offering is simple and pure, with clean lines born from a singular point of view. STYLE The Isha from Calvin Klein is an essential, season staple with the modern block heel and chic criss cross design. DESIGN slip on sandal with criss cross straps and a 2.5" block heel Leather upper; manmade sole 2.56" block heel