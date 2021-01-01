La Blanca Women's Island Goddess High Neck Keyhole Mio One Piece Swimsuit, China Blue, 16W

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — This plus-size high neck one-piece swimsuit by La Blanca is made for a starlet. The keyhole plunge neckline is refined, yet inviting. Draw attention with a low scoop back. Removable cups and convertible, adjustable straps offer support and customization. Slimming fabric complete a smooth, flawless look. Moderate rear coverage SLIMMING PLUS SIZE — The women's plus size swimwear combines chic style with confidence! The customized tummy toning properties create a slimming effect which will have you looking sleek and smooth, on the shore, or at the pool party. Added support and coverage will have you feeling your best SOLID MULTI COLORS — Choose from the color option that best fits your style, or pick one of each to mix and match CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this La Blanca one-piece swimsuit and other styles within the Island Goddess collection!