It's Race Day Yall Dirt Track Racing Checkered Flag shirt makes a great for race fan. Men, women, boys and girls who love race cars will love this raceday shirt. Show some racing love this race season for your favorite race car driver. Race Wife Racing Fan Apparel For all your checkered flag racing feature events It's Raceday y'all Race quotes and race sayings Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem