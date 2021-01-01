Feel oh-so-pretty in this delicate pair of knickers by Tallulah Love. Crafted from soft lace in ivory and almond, this bikini brief is accented wtih beautiful duck egg blue ribbons and a terracotta rose bud. The front panelled is lined with soft microfibre while the lace extends across the back of the knicker giving a lovely sheerness. Countess is the perfect addition to any vintage lingerie lover's collection! 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane. Gusset: 100% Cotton. Women's Ivory Cotton Countess Brief Small Tallulah Love