With a soft and luxurious feel, this is the perfect top to wear with dark wash vintage denim for an effortlessly cool yet elegant style. Part of our sustainable fabrics collection, this ecovero and viscose fabric has been woven with a floral pattern in the fabric. Main: 54% Ecovero 46% Viscose We recommend hand washing at a cool temperature, but if you prefer to wash in the machine, you should wash in a laundry bag to avoid snagging, at maximum 30 degrees Reshape whilst damp Iron on reverse Iron on medium/warm Do not tumble dry Details: Regular Fit Long volume sleeves which fastens at the cuff with fabric ribbons V neckline Peplum hem No lining Slightly cropped, hip length Non-stretch woven fabric with satin finish Women's Ivory Fabric The Adriene Twist Front Blouse XXS Lavaand