The ornate and delicate statement ring is inspired by our Ivory mother of pearl locket. The central Mother of pearl stone is surrounded by armour like silver stud details which brilliantly reflect the sea grasping the smooth and shining iridescence from the inner layers of shell. A Perfect compliment ring for your Ivory pearl Locket. Ring is available in 2 finishes, Silver with Rhodium plate & 18ct Yellow Gold Vermeil. *Please Note - Bespoke ring sizes are available on Request - info@kasun-london. co. uk sterling silver with 18ct gold plating and mother of pearl Women's Ivory Rhodium Mother Of Pearl Ring Gold Kasun