This pleated mini skirt is a sophisticated nod to your school-aged memories. It's the perfect compliment to the Cherie blazer. Chic on so many levels and designed for lightweight movement, this skirt is bound to become your closet fave. Please refer to the size chart for your measurements to ensure proper fit prior to ordering. Sizing for this garment aligns with U.S. bridal industry sizing standards. DETAILS: 93% Silk; 7% Spandex Lined Light Ivory 1-inch Waistband Invisible Zipper Do Not Dry Clean Hand Wash Cold Hang Dry Women's Ivory Silk Alexis Pleated Mini Skirt XS Fifth & Welshire