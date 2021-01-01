This chic and sexy pencil dress dawns a dramatic high slit that makes you the main attraction. Artfully gathered at the waist, this strapless beauty fits snug in the bodice and brushes the hips in the right places. Wear yours with strappy sandals or sexy mules for a stylish look that will forever remain classic. DETAILS: 93% Silk; 7% Spandex Lined Light Ivory Dress is 47 in. Hidden Zip Closure Made in the U.S.A FIT: Snug in the Bodice Brushes Hips Very High Slit Lightweight Model #1 is 5'10" and wearing a size 4 Model #2 is 5'6" and wearing a size 4 Sizing for this garment aligns with U.S. bridal industry sizing standards. Please refer to our size chart for your measurements to ensure proper fit. Hand Wash Cold Water Lay Flat to Dry Do Not Dry Clean Women's Ivory Silk Dawn Midi Pencil Dress Medium Fifth & Welshire