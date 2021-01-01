"Soraya's gilded embroidery adorns the body with intricate craft, for a luxuriously indulgent look." - Pia, Designer The Soraya Longline Bra is a Studio Pia bestseller. This balconette style is crafted from panels of delicate embroidered tulle, decorating your body in shimmering florals, inspired by the Art Nouveau period. The embroidered tulle is trimmed with sumptuous ivory, cruelty-free silk satin for added luxe. Silk-wrapped shoulder straps and adjustable back straps offer support for a natural lift and allow the bra to fit across three band sizes. Finished with 24k gold-plated hardware and clasp fastenings, this bra looks stunning from every angle. Complete the look with the Soraya Harness Suspender and Strap Thong for a decedent bridal look. Hand wash in cold water using a mild detergent. Do not machine wash. Tulle 79% PES 21% PA Satin 95% SE 5% EA Women's Ivory Silk Soraya Longline Bra Large Studio Pia