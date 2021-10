A wedge bootie with standout styling and design. Crafted: Linings and topcloth made from 100% recycled bottles, 100% recycled plastic toe box and heel counter. Materials: Flannel or microfiber made from100% recycled plastic bottles. Fit: Slip-on fit with stretch panel and inside zipper for easy on/off. Comfort: Insole Technology with cushioning, comfort, and support. Insoles crafted with cushy, plant-based Bloom foam to reduce plastic consumption. Style: Wedge bootie with wraparound strap and de