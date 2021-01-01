This contemporary necklace features a tassel with hand set Jade and Swarovski stones. The chain is also accented with evenly spaced round Swarovski crystals for a classy final touch. Chain length is 32" with a 3" extension. Made in sterling silver with 24kt gold vermeil finish. This piece is the perfect complement for the fashion-forward modern woman, who wants a design subtle enough for every day, but still glamorous to make a statement when needed. Avoid contact with chemical products such as fragrances and detergents, as these substances may tarnish precious stones and materials. You may use a mild detergent in warm water to clean then pat dry with a soft, lint-free cloth. Keep in mind that extensive exposure to saltwater, sunlight or harsh chemicals can permanently damage your jewelry. When not in use, keep your jewelry in its box to protect from dust and other debris and try to avoid any activities that may expose the pieces to the risk of hits or blows. Women's Green Jade Tassel Necklace Cosanuova