The Jadon is back. And it’s louder than ever. Standing on a stacked 1 7/8 inches sole, the Jadon Hardware puts an electric spin on our smash-hit 8-eye silhouette. Stacked high with DIY-style ankle straps, the platform boots are finished with yellow welt stitching and a black and yellow heel loop. Buttero is a full-grain, smooth leather, with a satin gloss and premium supple feel. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Platform height: 1 7/8 in; Heel height: 2 1/4 in. | Dr. Martens, Women's Jadon Max Hardware Leather Platform Boots in Black, Size 6