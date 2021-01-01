Sport Haley Women's Jamie Print Sleeveless Golf Polo, Medium, Black

Show off your fashionable side on the course with the Sport Haley Women’s Jamie Print Sleeveless Golf Polo. The combination of an adjustable zip placket with a sleeveless design allows you to move and swing with ease. With a unique all-over print design, you’ll have a versatile top that you can dress up or down for any occasion. Design Details: All-over print delivers a unique style Self-fabric collar offers classic polo look ¼-zip placket for easy adjustability Contrast collar, placket and arm holes provides a bold look Sleeveless silhouette for increased mobility and breathability