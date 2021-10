A classic look gets a comfy twist with the Walking Cradles Janika Pump. Featuring Tiny Pillows by Walking Cradles®, this ultra-flexible heel will keep you comfortable from a day at the office to a night out with friends. Features and Benefits Tiny pillows insole maintains pliability for amazing comfort Round toe Block heel Custom lining keeps feet dry and comfortable Ultra-flexible, non-skid polyurethane sole provides shock absorption and movability