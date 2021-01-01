Journee Collection Womens January Booties Stacked Heel, 12 Medium, Beige

Reach New Heights In This Ultra-Cool Bootie, The January By Journee Collection. This Two-Tone Bootie Features A Square-Toe And A Lofty Block Heel. An Inside Zipper Offers Easy Entry, And A 4 Mm Tru Comfort Foam Insole Makes Them A Breeze To Walk In.Features: ComfortClosure Type: ZipFootwear Technology: Memory Foam InsoleShaft Circumference: 10 1/2 InchesBoot Shaft Height: 6 InchesShoe Heel Height: 3 1/2 InchesUpper/Outer Base Material: 100% PolyuretheneShoe Lining Material: FabricSole Material Content: 100% PolyurethaneCalf Width: RegularToe Type: Closed ToeHeel Style: Stacked HeelCountry of Origin: Imported