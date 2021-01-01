Callaway Women's JAWS MD5 Wedge, Right Hand, Chrome

Due to unprecedented demand across the golf industry, there is a shortage of shafts and grips. Though we will make every effort to install the inline “stock” shaft and grip, we may on occasion, need to substitute for an equivalent premium shaft/grip. This shaft would be in the same weight class and flex as the stock product, and the grip would be of similar weight and type. We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to deal with this component shortage. The product of rigorous testing and Tour validation, Callaway JAWS MD5 Wedges set a new performance standard. The refined W-Grind unlocks the versatility required to play any type of scoring shot around the green. Loft-optimized weighting and a soft 8620 Carbon Steel construction enable uniquely satisfying feel. W-GRIND: VERSATILITY FOR EVERY SHOT AND EVERY SWING Sole is wider at the center and toe, and narrower at the heel, with moderate heel relief and generous front-to-back camber. That prevents digging without increasing bounce, and keeps the leading edge close to the turf at impact. Great for open-faced shots and more versatile than the previous W-Grind. (12° Bounce) Design: Most vigorously tested and Tour-validated wedge Callaway has ever offered Developed by Roger Cleveland and Callaway R&D, with heavy influence by Tour-pro input Total performance wedge with premium shape, striking finish, outstanding feel, unique versatility and exceptional spin Tour refined shapes, soles, grinds and camber make it easier to create clean contact on tight lies for control New JAWS groove design creates groove-edge sharpness for maximum grip and spin control Proprietary Groove-In-Groove Technology are saw-cut and horizontally milled to precise tolerances for spin Lower-lofted wedges (52° and below) feature a 20D groove for more consistent spin on fuller shots Higher-lofted wedges (54° and up) feature an aggressive 5D groove for maximum control out of rough and around green Each 16-groove configuration features Callaway’s extra “Nip It” groove near the leading edge for added spin control Micro-Positive Surface Roughness milled into the flat parts of the face enable increased spin on a variety of shots 3 raised micro ridges extend the length of hitting area to grab golf ball’s cover to deliver Tour-level spin control Combination of grooves + micro grooves provides 84 contact points for the face to grab the ball’s cover 4 weight ports and milled aluminum medallions enable progressive CG placement for solid feel on every shot Club head constructed of soft 8620 Carbon Steel to equip golfers with a uniquely satisfying feel Premium, highly-durable Platinum Chrome finish provides Tour-preferred aesthetics Shaft: UST Recoil Graphite Shaft Grip: Lamkin Comfort Black/Blue Grip