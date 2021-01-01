Timberland Women's Jayne Fleece Fold-Down Waterproof Boots, Burgandy

Get a cozy yet classic work boot look to add to your winter wardrobe with the Timberland® Women’s Jayne Fleece Fold-Down Waterproof boots. These mid-cut boots are casual but classy enough to be dressed for up a night out. WEATHER-READY PERFORMANCE: Waterproof membrane keeps feet dry DESIGN: Convertible design can be worn with the shaft up or folded down Premium waterproof leather upper for a Silver-rated tannery Teddy fleece lining for coziness and warmth Molded EVA footbed Rubber lug outsole for reliable traction ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Shaft height: 6.5’’ / 17 cm (up), 4.5’’ / 12 cm (down)