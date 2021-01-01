Champion Women's Jersey Capris, Medium, Black

The Champion® Women’s Jersey Capris offer cozy, wear-anywhere comfort and a classic functional silhouette. These relaxed fit bottoms are constructed from cotton jersey fabric that is soft and durable. A wider elastic waistband has an external drawcord for a secure, adjustable fit. FEATURES: Cotton jersey capris Wider ribbed elastic waistband with external drawcord Champion® logo at left hem 18’’ inseam Fabric: 100% cotton (solids); 90% cotton / 10% polyester (oxford); 60% cotton / 40% polyester (granite) Style: M7420