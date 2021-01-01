Champion Women's Jersey Pocket Pants, Medium, Gray

The Champion® Women’s Jersey Pocket Pants heighten your workout experience. Made with a cotton fabrication and relaxed tapered leg design, these bottoms deliver superior comfort and help you feel great wherever. Elastic waistband with exposed drawcord adjusts for a superior fit, and side hand pockets store all your essential items. Whether you’re out for a jog or lounging at home, the Champion® Jersey Pocket Pants help you succeed. FEATURES: Loose fit pants Cotton fabric construction lends a breathable and soft fit Slightly tapered legs create a relaxed look and feel Elastic ribbed waistband with outer drawcord adjusts to sit perfectly around hips Side hand pockets conveniently stash small personal essentials Champion® logo leg graphic 29’’ inseam