Sorel Women's Joan Of Arctic Wedge III Lexie Boot - 8.5 - Black / Jet

The Sorel Women's Joan Of Arctic Wedge III Lexie Boot is a full grain leather boot for strutting your way around the city, even in the rain. A little water won't hurt the waterproof leather and the rubber Outsole offers plenty of grip on sidewalks and shiny restAurant entrances. The wedge style Features a three inch heel for boosting your height and confidence. Features of the Sorel Women's Joan Of Arctic Wedge III Lexie Boot Upper: A beautiful new last gives incredible new shape Range of materials on our new Lexie bring energy and excItement Full grain leather and ballistic canvas, full grain leather and felt, and full grain leather and boucle Synthetic lining Waterproof materials Footbed: Removable molded PU like EVA Footbed with synthetic topcover Midsole: Molded BPU-PU wedge Outsole: Molded rubber