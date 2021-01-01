Women's Jogger Pants - Knox Rose Off-White Tie-Dye L

The Jogger Pants from Knox Rose™ will be a fave go-to in your athleisure collection. A vibrant tie-dye print in pink, orange and gray around the mid of the legs updates these women's sporty sweatpants that are super easy to pair with any style of top for quick everyday styling. They feature elastic-cinched ankles and an elasticized waistband with drawstring fastening that lets you get the right fit with every wear. The high-rise jogger pants are made from a soft and stretchy fabric, and tailored in a relaxed, casual-fit silhouette for comfy all-day wear, and they sport side pockets to keep your essentials close at hand. Color: off-white/rose/white. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Tie Dye Design. Material: Recycled Polyester.