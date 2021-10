Ruched detail and a deep V-back add edge to this leather dress. Roundneck Three-quarter sleeves Concealed side zip Ruched Lined Lamb leather Dry clean by leather specialist Imported SIZE & FIT Bodycon silhouette About 33" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Contemporary > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. IRO. Color: Black. Size: 40 (8).