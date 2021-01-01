CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Journey Woven 5" Shorts, Large, Blue

Fit & Design: Relaxed fit shorts Great for traveling and daily commute easty to pack or throw on and go Logo heatseal above back right pocket Two front welt pockets and two back welt pockets Elastic waistband Technology: BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls moisture away from the skin and boasts a rapid evaporation time so you stay dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE antimicrobial technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh