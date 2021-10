Fit & Design: Regular fit full-zip jacket Soft and cozy fleece-lined collar with chin guard Water-resistant outer shell for extra all-weather protection Features zippered hand pockets plus an interior security pocket for convenient item storage You’ll love the comfort cuff with thumb hole for an extra-secure fit that locks in warmth Technology: Thermarator™ insulation for downy soft, lightweight warmth Omni-Heat™ Infinity advanced thermal reflective lining traps body heat