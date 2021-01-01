Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoes, White

Please Note: Shoes may not ship in original box Feeling like a high-tech bean bag for your foot, the Nike® Women’s Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes are like nothing else your feet have experienced. Tiny foam beads underfoot provide cushioning that conforms to each step you take. SIZING TIP: Fits true to size for a snug fit. If you prefer a slightly bigger fit, Nike® recommends ordering a half size up DESIGN: Tiny foam beads are strategically placed in four pockets underneath your foot to compress and adapt to your every step for impact absorption and stability Sizes 6 and smaller feature three pockets of beads instead of four, addressing cushioning in the heel, comfort in the midfoot and energy return in the forefoot Flyknit is a super lightweight, breathable material that hugs your foot and gives a secure feel IN-SHOE COMFORT: The tiny foam beads compress and adapt to your every step for a dynamic, stable feel One-piece foam collar gives smooth, secure cushioning Low-cut design feels comfortable around your ankle and makes for an easy entry TRACTION & DURABILITY: Durable rubber placed on the outside in high-wear zones with raised knobs for added traction