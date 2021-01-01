Womens Jump It's My Birthday Trampoline Acrobatic Gymnastic Landing V-Neck T-Shirt

For the people who does acrobatic or gymnastic exercises and uses the equipment called trampoline made with a strong fabric sheet connected by springs to a frame that's used as a springboard and landing area while jumping or exercising.Cool trampoline art. For everyone who always do trampolining to help them develop better balance, leg muscles, coordination and jumping skills. For everyone who do acrobatic or gymnastic exercises on a trampoline as a recreation or sport. Perfect for kids and adults too. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem