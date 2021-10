Black Drawstring-Waist Off-Shoulder Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit - Women. Treat yourself to a new one-and-done look by updating your wardrobe with this jumpsuit that accentuates your waist with a drawstring design. Size S: 53.43'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 6'' tall; 33'' bust;25'' waist; 35'' hipsWoven95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported