Black Sheer Long-Sleeve Surplice Jumpsuit - Women. Nail the one-and-done look with this sassy surplice jumpsuit featuring gorgeous sheer long sleeves and a hint of stretch to keep you comfortable all day long. Size S: 53.15'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize S: 26.77'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported